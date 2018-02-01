EWC announces new Vice President for Academic Services

Eastern Wyoming College President Dr. Lesley Travers is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Roger Humphrey to the position of Vice President for Academic Services.

Humphrey had been serving as Interim Vice President since July of 2017 and was appointed to the position at the December, 2017 Board of Trustees meeting.

“Mr. Humphrey has added some depth to our academic team and is well-respected by faculty, staff and administration at EWC. His ability to communicate and understand our needs academically have been extremely helpful to me as a new president. Roger is very knowledgeable and dedicated to EWC,“ said President Travers.

Humphrey joined EWC in 2015 as an Education Instructor. He then became the Associate Vice President for Academic Services and Outreach with the retirement of Mike Durfee.

Roger has spent the past 34 years in various positions in the public school systems, serving as a classroom teacher, building principal and central office administrator.

Roger served as the Assistant Superintendent for curriculum, assessment and professional development with Campbell County School District in Gillette. Mr. Humphrey has also served as the Director of Title I in Gillette, Assistant Superintendent in Goshen County, Elementary Principal at Baggs Elementary in Cheyenne and Elementary Principal in Pine Bluffs.

“I am excited to continue to work with administration, faculty, and staff here at Eastern Wyoming College,” says Humphrey. “We will continue to work collaboratively to enhance and expand curricular offerings and programs for the students at Eastern Wyoming College.”