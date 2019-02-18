EWC approved to offer Associate of Arts degree in Human Services

Eastern Wyoming College students seeking a career in professional support services will soon have a new degree available to them.

EWC officials say the Wyoming Community College Commission has approved an Human Services associate of arts degree at the college.

Ellen Creagar, Social Sciences and Business Law instructor who designed the program, tells KNEB News the field is expected to grow by about 16% over the next several years. “It makes a lot of sense to put in a degree where students will have the ability to work in their local areas in the human services area, like workforce development, vocational rehab services, department of family services or victims’ advocacy groups”, says Creager. “Those are in every single community and they’re hugely necessary”.

Creager says labor statistics indicate median pay in the field is $22 an hour, and for those wanting a higher degree in a human services profession, the EWC program will offer a perfect stepping stone.