EWC Board of Trustees President resigns

The President of the Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees has submitted his resignation.

Lowell Kautz’s resignation was accepted by the board on Monday during a special meeting. Board of Trustees Vice President John Patrick was elected by the board to take over presidential duties.

Kautz’s subdistrict covers the Huntley, Veteran, and Yoder area, and the board will be soon be accepting expressions of interest from now until February 22nd to fill the vacant spot on the board.

According to Board Policy, a new trustee must appointed by the Board of Trustees within 30 days of the resignation.