EWC Board of Trustees seek candidates following resignation

In a special board meeting on October 19, the Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Board member Kriss Hovis. The Board is now seeking expressions of interest from individuals to fulfill the remainder of the term which will run through November 2020.

The person must reside in sub district 1 of the EWC Sub Districts. Sub district 1 includes LaGrange, Iowa Center and Hawk Springs. A graphic of the sub districts may be found on the EWC website at ewc.wy.edu.

Interested candidates should contact Holly Branham, Executive Assistant to the board of trustees, at 307.532.8303, or by email at holly.branham@ewc.wy.edu. The deadline for the expressions of interest to Branham is November 8, 2017.

There will be a special board meeting on November 10 at 10:00 a.m. in the Dolores Kaufman Boardroom on the Eastern Wyoming College campus where a replacement will be selected.