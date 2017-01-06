EWC Board of Trustees seeking interested community members

The Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees have begun the search process for a new president.

The Trustees have engaged the services of Gold Hill Associates to conduct the search and are seeking individuals interested in serving on the search committee.

The Board will appoint a committee that represents the college’s constituents with regard to gender, ethnicity and length of tenure.

Interested parties should submit their name on the form provided at ewc.wy.edu/presidentialsearch.

The deadline for submission is January 17, 2017.

Questions should be directed to Holly Branham, Search Liaison at 307.532.8303 or by email at holly.branham@ewc.wy.edu <mailto:holly.branham@ewc.wy.edu>.