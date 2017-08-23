EWC Career amd Technical Education Center to be dedicated Thursday

A massive 69,000 square foot, state of the art career and technical education center at the entrance to Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington will be dedicated Thursday afternoon.

Governor Matt Mead and others will speak during the ribbon cutting and open house from 3-6:30 p.m. EWC President Lesley

Travers says the building has all the new technological advances and a state of the art facility. Travers says “the new digs are amazing”, especially for the college’s highly touted welding program.

College Market Director Tami Afdahl says among the guests will be retired and long-time welding instructor Leland Vetter, who began the college’s welding program and helped expand it to what it is today. The building will also house machine tool, cosmetology and the new barbering and CNA programs.

The building was paid for with a $20 million appropriation from the Wyoming legislature and $3 million in general obligation bonds approved by local voters.