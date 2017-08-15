EWC chemistry instructor receives Wyoming NASA Space Grant

Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that chemistry instructor Dr. Sridhar Budhi received a one year $10,000 grant from the Wyoming NASA Space Grant.

“I plan to use this grant for two purposes: the purchase of nineteen iPads and applications, to be used in at least one class during the Fall 2017 semester on a trial basis,” said Dr. Budhi. “My hope is to implement the use of iPads in all of my chemistry classes in the Spring 2018 semester, I am hopeful this endeavor of using iPads will enhance our student’s engagement in class and help them towards their retention and completion.”

“The second purpose is to help defray travel and lodging expenses so that I can attend the 255th American Chemical Society National Meeting to be held in New Orleans, March 18-22, 2018. Attending this meeting gives me the opportunity to know the best pedagogical practices adopted by instructors around the world,” continued Dr. Budhi.

Wyoming Space Grant sponsors educational and research programs in the state of Wyoming in support of NASA’s missions. We also serve as a link between citizens of the state and NASA programs.

Wyoming Space Grant Consortium is one of 52 consortia representing each state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Our programs include research fellowships for students at Wyoming’s 2- and 4-year colleges, scholarship programs for community college students pursuing math and science careers, resources for Wyoming’s K-12 teachers, and educational programs for the general public.