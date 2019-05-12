EWC Director of Nursing selected as Top 10 Nurse in the state

Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that Suzey Delger, Director of Nursing, has been selected and honored by the Casper Star Tribune as one of the Top 10 nurses in the State of Wyoming.

“Suzey is just a little fireball. She works very hard for our nursing program and is a terrific advocate for the career of nursing,” said EWC President Lesley Travers. “Students and staff love her and she is very well respected around Wyoming because of her passion for nursing. She gives 100% every day she is at EWC; always willing to go the extra mile. She is a team player and I am sure that is why she has been so successful in nursing and nursing education.”

Ms. Delger has worked at EWC since October of 2014. During that time she has established associate degree in nursing programs (ADN) on the Douglas and now Torrington campuses. She masterfully navigated the ACEN accreditation process which allowed the program to be nationally accredited.

She has been a nurse for 44 years. Many years ago, she witnessed a registered nurse abusing an elderly patient and it was after that when she made the decision to become a nurse. When asked about the favorite part of her job, she shared that “when our nursing students are beaming because they are proud to be at Eastern Wyoming College pursuing their passion.”

“I am so happy to be part of EWC,” said Ms. Delger. “I love working here and supporting every student, not just Nursing Students. Community Colleges play such a vital role in educating students today, we must all pitch in to do our best in order for our students to be successful.”

The Casper Star Tribune has a long history of recognizing nurses each year for Nurses week. According to Publisher Dale Bohren, this year they wanted to include an event to recognize top nurses. “Nothing in the medical community would work without the work of nurses, the dedicated doctors, equipment and technology. But we really wanted to highlight the nurses and lend our support. We received numerous nominations for Suzey,” shared Bohren.

Delger was recognized at a ceremony in Casper this past Tuesday.