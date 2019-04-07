EWC instructor wins prestigious Spur Award

Eastern Wyoming College English instructor John Nesbitt was recently notified that his work “Prairie Center” has won the Western Writers of America 2019 Spur Award in the Best Western Poem category. “Prairie Center” is a relatively long poem which is available in Thorns on the Rose, Nesbitt’s 2nd edition of a Western Poetry collection. This is the fourth Spur Award he has won.

WWA promotes and honors the best in Western literature with the annual Spur Awards, selected by a panel of judges. Awards, for material published last year, are given for works whose inspiration, image and literary excellence best represent the reality and spirit of the American West.

“It is very exciting to win an award on this level and it means a great deal to me,” shared Nesbitt. “Winning in the poetry category was a great thrill also.”

Nesbitt has been invited to attend the annual Spur Awards Banquet as part of the WWA annual convention in Tucson, AZ, where winners and finalists will be honored.