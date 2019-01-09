EWC kicks off 2019 with positive changes

Eastern Wyoming College will use current employees to fill vacant positions and promote within the organization.

“We have an institution full of incredibly talented individuals,” stated Dr. Lesley Travers, President. “I’ve thought long and hard on how to move forward after hitting a bump in the road and I believe this is the best course of action.”

Current Vice President for Academic Services, Roger Humphrey, will take over the reins of Students Services as the new Vice President for Student Services. Dr. Travers added, “Roger has a tremendous amount of administrative experience and he will do a great job leading Student Services and I have the utmost faith in him.”

Heidi Edmunds, who has served as the Dean of Instruction, will be the new Vice President for Academic Services. “Heidi has done an excellent job defining the Dean position and will transition very smoothly into the role of Vice President,” said Dr. Travers. “A new Dean of Instruction will be appointed from within the College and this will be a great opportunity for an EWC person to step into a leadership position.”

The position of Student Success Center Director will be filled by Julie Sherbeyn. “We are happy that Julie can continue her work with retention and the CARE Team by joining us in this position,” added Dr. Travers.

Additional changes include the appointment of Debbie Ochsner to the ½ time position of Director of Counseling and Disability Services; who is also a faculty member. The position reclassification of Sue Schmidt to Registrar is an appropriate fit because she has the knowledge and experience in that area.

“We are beginning the spring semester on a positive note. These changes will get us back on track and moving in the right direction,” summarized Dr. Travers. “Serving our students is the most important job that we all have. We have an excellent team in place who do just that.”

These organizational changes were approved by the Board of Trustees at their regular meeting on January 8th. Changes are effective immediately.