EWC leadership opposed to proposed guns on campus bill

An Eastern Wyoming College administrator says the college has opposed legislation that would allow people to carry guns on college campuses and into government meetings and there is no reason to believe they would support a similar proposal in this year’s session.

Rex Cogdill, Vice President for Student Services, told KNEB News the college’s stance is based on the personal welfare of students.-

Cogdill says in many instances it is best that emotional situations have a “cooling off period”, and doing so without firearms on campus would prevent those type of situations from getting out of hand.

Cogdill says the Wyoming Community College Commission will take EWC’s stance to lawmakers during hearings, although the college if asked would present their position on the issue. The House Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill that would allow students and others who are not police officers to have guns at UW and the state’s community’s colleges.