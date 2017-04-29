EWC receives donation of $10,000 from Black Hills Energy

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – Black Hills Energy is the latest investor in Eastern Wyoming College’s Agriculture Technology Education Center (ATEC) with a donation of $10,000.

EWC applied for a grant from the energy company, as their goals complimented each other.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations about us as an institution and their philosophy as a corporation, investing in higher education and the values we share,” said John Hansen, EWC director of Institutional Development.

ATEC will be an agriculture facility with 29,000 sq. ft., it will house state of the art welding facilities along with other educational facilities including wet and dry labs, a cosmetology area, classrooms and a greenhouse.

“One of the things the building will have will be the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, commodities trading,” Hansen said. “And really the new kind of technologies that are driving the ag field to bolster what we are doing as a college.”

The goals for the new facility include enhancing agriculture education and developing workforce.

“Our 70 Ag majors will greatly benefit from the investment of Black Hills Energy,” said Dr. Monte Stokes, director of EWC’s Agriculture program. “By enhancing the learning experiences while here. The donation is greatly appreciated.”

The center will not only supply a place for technical training and education, but it will also be a center for agritourism.

“We see it (ATEC) as being a kind of hub for regional activities, whether you’re hosting agricultural conferences or working with industry partners to bring in businesses to the area,” Hansen said.

Black Hills Energy has been a strong supporter of EWC and employs a considerable number of EWC graduates. By working together, EWC can meet the challenges of the changing workforce.