EWC Student Senate joins with Banner Health to raise money for The American Heart Association

Eastern Wyoming College Student Senate will join with Banner Health for a fundraiser event called “Kiss the Pig” and Banner “Pack the Gym Night”. This event will take place at half time during the Lancer basketball game on February 20th.

EWC Student Senate and Banner Health will have five participants each. Donations will be taken on behalf of the each participant in the contest to see who gets to “Kiss the Pig”.

Both Lancer teams will host Laramie County Community College. The women will play at 5:30 p.m. and the men will play at 7:30 p.m. in the Petsch Center Gymnasium.

For more information about this event, please call Julie Sherbeyn at 307.532.8378 or email at julie.sherbeyn@ewc.wy.edu.