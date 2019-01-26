EWC to hold groundbreaking for ATEC

Eastern Wyoming College will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Agricultural Technology Education Center (ATEC), on Thursday, January 31 at 3:00 pm.

The groundbreaking and photos will take place at the construction site located on the EWC North Campus at 3401 West C Street in Torrington. Everyone is encouraged to meet at CTEC for a brief program and then proceed to the North Campus. A shuttle will be available.

A reception will be held in the Smith Commons in the CTEC building immediately following the ceremony. The public is encouraged to attend this event.

The ATEC building will be the dedicated home for EWC’s Agriculture programs with state-of-the-art lab and facilities designed to drive workforce and innovation and harness the future of Precision Agriculture.

Funding for the $7.9 million dollar facility began with $3.3 million general obligation bonds supported by Goshen County voters in November, 2014.