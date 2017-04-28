EWC to host Wyoming author C.J. Box in May

The Eastern Wyoming College Community Education department will host Wyoming author C.J. Box for a meet and greet book signing event.

Box will be at EWC on May 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the “corner” in the Verl Petsch Jr. Activities Center near the cafeteria.

Box is a Wyoming native and is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of 21 novels including the Joe Pickett series. He won the Edgar Alan Poe Award for Best Novel (Blue Heaven, 2009) as well as the Anthony Award, Prix Calibre 38 (France), the Macavity Award, the Gumshoe Award, two Barry Awards, and the 2010 Mountains & Plains Independent Booksellers Association Award for fiction.

Box was recently awarded the 2016 Western Heritage Award for Literature by the National Cowboy Museum as well as the Spur Award for Best Contemporary Novel by the Western Writers of America in 2017.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call the EWC Community Education department at 307.532.8323.