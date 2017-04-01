EWC to open new addition for classes in fall

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – Eastern Wyoming College will be putting the finishing touches on its new Career and Technical Education Center or CTEC for short, this summer.

Construction began about a year ago and General Superintendent for the project Dusty Nash said the completion date is set for June 15.

The 65,000 square foot building will house four of EWC’s existing programs, cosmetology, welding, health and sciences and the community education department.

“This building will give us an opportunity to take long term programs and expand them,” said Dr. Richard Patterson, president of EWC. “We’ll be able to accommodate more students in these programs with some more offerings.”

The cosmetology section will have more stations.

“Our cosmetology program has been a strong performer for 30 years or more and this year we’ll be adding a barbering program,” Patterson said.

The building has rooms for clients to get waxing, massages and tanning, along with some aesthetics in architecture.

“We put clouds or floating ceilings in the cosmetology area,” Nash said. “The actual ceiling will be exposed, but the clouds will give it a salon feeling.”

The other areas in the building also have state of the art equipment.

“The welding tech lab has 18 individual stations and two instructor labs,” Nash said. “Upstairs will be two medical labs, equipped like hospitals, so students will get a real feeling of where they will eventually be working.”

The building also has space for community meetings, and a full kitchen for community education classes.

While the old welding building will be torn down for a parking lot and to alleviate drainage problems. The cosmetology building will remain.

“The cosmo building right now is vacated, but we’ve already had several groups express interest in it,” Patterson said. “We’re not sure what we’ll do with it, but it’s in good shape.”

The project has 60-80 employees working on it right now and EWC has tried to stay as local as possible with materials, tools, and employees.

Funding for the CTEC came from Wyoming’s legislature when state was in a better place financially and the remainder will come from the community.