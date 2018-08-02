EWC warns about email scam

Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington is warning the community about an email scam which hit the campus Wednesday.

A media release says President Dr. Lesley Travers believes “it is isolated to EWC employees but we wanted to share this information because it could easily happen to other businesses.”

The release says Several EWC employees received emails from Dr. Travers asking if they were available. At first glance, the emails seemed authentic. But once employees responded, they were asked to make purchases of iTunes cards for her since she was in a meeting.

The Torrington Police Department has been contacted and will be working with EWC on the investigation.