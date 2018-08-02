class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326955 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

EWC warns about email scam

BY Tami Afdahl, Director of College Relations | August 2, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
EWC warns about email scam

Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington is warning the community about an email scam which hit the campus Wednesday.

A media release says President Dr. Lesley Travers believes “it is isolated to EWC employees but we wanted to share this information because it could easily happen to other businesses.”

The release says Several EWC employees received emails from Dr. Travers asking if they were available. At first glance, the emails seemed authentic. But once employees responded, they were asked to make purchases of iTunes cards for her since she was in a meeting.

The Torrington Police Department has been contacted and will be working with EWC on the investigation.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments