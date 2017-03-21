EWC welding program receives donation from Williams

The welding program at Eastern Wyoming College received a big boost in materials from Williams. This in-kind donation was a big win for the EWC program.

“We recently did a clean-up around our Williams Bucking Horse Plant in Douglas,” said Brett Cavanagh, Williams Land Representative. “The materials were from our initial construction of the plant and other pipeline projects throughout the area. We auctioned off materials that we could, but we still had quite a bit remaining.”

After discussions with other supervisors to see if there was a need for the materials in other areas of the plant and field, it was determined the remaining pieces could not be used.

“Donating the materials to Eastern Wyoming College was the best option to benefit the college and the community,” Cavanagh said.

Once the Williams team pulled together an inventory of the items, and determined a fair in-kind value of the materials, they contacted EWC Welding Instructor Henry Woehl who was excited to receive the materials. The majority of the materials donated are outside of and different than the materials the students currently work with. New and different materials provide even more hands-on learning for the students.

“Donations like this allow us to expand our hands-on practice within our welder training programs,” said EWC President Dr. Richard Patterson. “This is especially important during times of tight budgets. We are very appreciative to Williams and look forward to our continued partnership in developing Wyoming’s workforce.”

There were over 2400 pieces donated, which included bolts, pieces of pipe, flanges, and other like items. The in-kind value of the donation came to just over $199,000, but it carries a much higher value in the form of having materials available for hands on learning for the students in the welding program.