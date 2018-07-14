class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323273 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Ex-Nebraska Rep. Ashford says Russian agents hacked emails

BY Associated Press | July 14, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Ex-Nebraska Rep. Ashford says Russian agents hacked emails

A former Nebraska Democratic congressman says Russian agents hacked into his campaign emails in 2016, a few months before he narrowly lost to a Republican challenger.

Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford announced the breach Friday on his Facebook page after the Justice Department filed an indictment alleging that 12 Russian military intelligence officers stole information from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party.

Ashford, who lost his seat to Republican Don Bacon by 3,464 votes, says hackers obtained all of his campaign’s email correspondence with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

He says he was notified of the breach in summer 2016 by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office and was told that the Russians were likely responsible.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments