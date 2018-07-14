Ex-Nebraska Rep. Ashford says Russian agents hacked emails

A former Nebraska Democratic congressman says Russian agents hacked into his campaign emails in 2016, a few months before he narrowly lost to a Republican challenger.

Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford announced the breach Friday on his Facebook page after the Justice Department filed an indictment alleging that 12 Russian military intelligence officers stole information from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party.

Ashford, who lost his seat to Republican Don Bacon by 3,464 votes, says hackers obtained all of his campaign’s email correspondence with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

He says he was notified of the breach in summer 2016 by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office and was told that the Russians were likely responsible.