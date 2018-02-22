Ex-Nebraska state trooper charged in fatal chase

A special prosecutor has filed charges against a former Nebraska state trooper at the center of a storm that rocked the State Patrol.

Special prosecutor Joe Stecher charged Tim Flick on Wednesday with two misdemeanors, motor-vehicle homicide and making a false statement under oath, as well as careless driving, an infraction.

The charges stem from Flick’s role in the 2016 high-speed chase of an intoxicated motorist in Sheridan County. Dashcam video features Flick saying he used a tactical vehicle intervention, a move that’s meant to bump a fleeing vehicle in order to get it to safely spin out. Antoine LaDeaux was killed in the crash.

Flick will be arraigned in Sheridan County Court on March 8.

Flick was fired from the patrol in December for violating internal policy. Tera Johnson with the State Troopers Association told KNEB News that many and believe he has been the scapegoat in the Patrol investigation. Johnson organized a GoFundMe page for the Flick family to help cover expenses following his termination; and has raised more than $11,000 since late December.