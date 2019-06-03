Expanded Calibraska Arts Initiative coming to area later this month

Registration is open for an even bigger and better Calibraska Arts Initiative returning to our area later this month.

For the first time, the series of animation offerings will be statewide, starting in Lincoln with two weeks of classes, followed by three weeks here in Scottsbluff starting June 24 and then ending with a week of instruction in North Platte.

Six artists will be involved, including a former Calibraska student. Erica Larsen Dockray tells KNEB News students will also have the opportunity to talk with professional animators and film makers from the West Coast. “Right now, I have David Braun, an owner of an independent stop-motion studio out here and also a community director of the Animation Guild here in Los Angeles,” says Dockray. “And I’m working with DreamWorks and Nickelodeon, as well as potentially a Disney animator that would Skype in on our lunch hours between the classes.”

Classes will take place in conjunction with the West Nebraska Arts Center, with film camp at Scottsbluff High.

If you’re interested in the program and want to learn more or to register, you can go online to the website www.calibraska.org.