Expanding and improving workforce priority for TCD

Community Development Director Keith Ellis says Twin Cities Development is focusing on improving the area’s workforce as they target specific industries in Nebraska and surrounding states.

Ellis told those attending the organization’s annual meeting Thursday that the opportunities to have a larger trained workforce are already here with the classes offered at WNCC and the new Career Academies at Scottsbluff and Gering High Schools.

Ellis told KNEB News a low unemployment rate is “not a competitive advantage” for the North Platte Valley when trying to attract new business or keep existing businesses. Target industries for the region include Agriculture/Food processing, Advanced Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Warehousing and Data Centers.

Ellis says he wants a multi-page article that will appear in a professional magazine early next year to help build relationships with decisions makers in the region looking to expand.

Ellis told those attending TCD’s annual meeting the article in “Business and Focus” will introduce the area to 468,000 CEO’s and plant managers who normally would know little about the region.

Karen Palm will serve as TCD President during the next year, succeeding Lesley Shaver.