F-16 flyover to kickoff Veteran’s Day parade Saturday

Two F-16’s from the Colorado National Guard will be flying over to kickoff Saturday’s Veteran’s Day parade on East Overland.

That’s the word from Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer John Brehm, who says participants should begin lining up south of East Overland on 19th Avenue at least a half hour before the 11 a.m. start. Brehm says there may be as many as five bands in the parade this year.

Other activities Saturday include an 8 a.m. coffee in the Canteen Room at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home and a Color Guard Honor Program at the Gering American Legion at 11 a.m.

There is also a noon luncheon for participants in the Veterans Day Parade at the VFW Post on the SB-Gering Highway, a Veteran’s Day program at the Veteran’s Home at 1:30 p.m. and the annual Veteran’s Day Banquet at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post.