class="post-template-default single single-post postid-364305 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Fairfield man dies from apparent bull attack

BY Associated Press | February 7, 2019
Home News Regional News
Fairfield man dies from apparent bull attack

Authorities say a 40-year-old man has been killed by a bull in a south-central Nebraska field.

The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Department says a woman called around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to report that her boyfriend hadn’t returned from checking cattle. A deputy met the woman on a rural road about 2 miles southwest of Deweese, and she told the deputy that she’d found the man’s body in a nearby field.

The department says an investigation showed the man was carrying a bucket and checking cows when the bull attacked, and the man couldn’t get away.

Nuckolls County Attorney John Hodge identified the man as Kenneth Volz, of Fairfield.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments