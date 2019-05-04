Fall 2018 turkey hunters report high satisfaction

Hunters expressed a high level of satisfaction with their 2018 fall turkey hunting experiences, according to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission survey. Ninety-seven percent of respondents indicated they would return to Nebraska to hunt turkeys during a future fall season.

Overall, 62 percent of hunters were satisfied or very satisfied with their fall turkey hunting experience in Nebraska, and 55 percent were satisfied with the number of turkeys they had seen while hunting.

The survey results show that Nebraska draws hunters for its turkey seasons because of permit availability and cost, and the turkey population abundance across the state.

During the fall season, 5,977 permits were sold to 5,725 fall turkey hunters. Fifteen percent of fall permits sold were youth permits. On average, turkey hunters in Nebraska spent about five days each hunting during the fall 2018 season. Overall, 56 percent of fall turkey hunters were successful in harvesting a turkey with a total harvest for the fall 2018 season of 3,255 turkeys.

Full results of the 2018 fall turkey hunter survey can be found at: outdoornebraska.org/wildturkey . Visit outdoornebraska.org to purchase 2019 spring turkey permits.