Familiar opinions expressed at Keystone XL Pipeline public meeting

Hundreds of people attended a Keystone XL Pipeline public meeting Thursday in York.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission meeting gave the public the opportunity to voice their opinions or concerns about the pipeline.

Peter Bardeson a member of Laborers’ International Union of North America has been involved in several pipelines across the midwest.

While many question the safety of the pipeline, he feels confident in the technology and construction of the pipeline.

Mark Munger a retired Lincoln Fire Captain and former member of a hazardous team, says he can’t think of a safer way to transfer oil.

But Shannon Graves is a York County resident who says the pipeline would be built within 275 feet of her house. She says while there may be hundreds of miles of existing pipelines through Nebraska, the Keystone XL Pipeline is a different animal because of the tar sand oil being transported.

Donna Roller of Lincoln grew up on land the pipeline would go through west of York. Sporting her “Pipeline Fighters” shirt, Roller expressed great concern if the pipeline was constructed in Nebraska, calling it “an atrocity”.

The $8 billion pipeline would transport oil from Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines that feed Texas Gulf Coast refineries