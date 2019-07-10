Family and friends offering reward to locate Chance Englebert

It has been four days since family members have seen or heard from 25-year-old Chance Englebert, a Moorcroft, Wyoming man who was visiting family in Gering Saturday night.

On Tuesday night, family and friends announced they have pooled together $7,800 in reward money to find Chance, and reconnect him with his wife and newborn son.

A total of 16 agencies have been trying to retrace Englebert’s path from Saturday night. Gering Police Captain Jason Rogers says that Chance left a home on O Street around 7 p.m. for a walk. The family says he never returned, but through the investigation the last known location he was seen was walking north on 10th Street near Martha Drive at 7:51 p.m.

Gering Police Chief George Holtus adds that preliminary cell phone data pinpointed his last location in the vicinity of southwest Scottsbluff.

On Monday afternoon, crews set up the Region 22 Emergency Management Mobile Command Unit at the YMCA Trails West Camp, and search teams walked the area up to the Avenue I river bridge.

On Tuesday afternoon, more agencies got involved, and expanded the search area as well. The AirLink helicopter provided aerial support, while more than 50 people from 16 agencies scoured their search area on the ground.

Holthus says they’ve also been in contact with the Moorcroft Police Department to see if Englebert managed to hitch a ride back home.

Search efforts will continue on Wednesday, and police and family members are urging the public to come forward with any information on the whereabouts of Chance Englebert.