Family, friends, colleagues mourn passing of Judge Robert “Bob” Hippe

Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the passing of a long-time District Court judge and Scottsbluff Attorney.

Robert Hippe passed away April 27, 2019 at the age of 77 at the University of Colorado in Aurora after a short battle with cancer. Following his graduation from law school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Nebraska native was a trial attorney for eight years in Scottsbluff, and spent two years as Scotts Bluff County Attorney in the mid-1970s before being appointed as District Court Judge in 1977, a post he held for 30 years.

Former District Court Clerk Anne Rosenberry tells KNEB News Hippe was a great man to work with, always kind and courteous, and had a wry sense of humor, citing one instance during a tornado warning. “We were all to go down to the vault room in the basement, that was the plan, and I was grabbing a radio to take and was under the desk unplugging it, probably not very lady-like,” says Rosenberry, “and he comes in, stands there and goes ‘Don’t ya’ think it would be safer in the basement?’ and walked on out. That’s just one example of his humor.”

Rosenberry says Hippe was very passionate for the law, wanting the justice system to work well for everyone involved. Among his many accolades, Hippe was the state’s first honoree receiving the Distinguished Judge Award for Improvement of the Judiciary in 1999.

A Mass will be held at 1pm on Friday, May 3 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s honor may be given to Legacy of the Plains Museum. Online condolences may be made by viewing Bob’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.