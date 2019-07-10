Family pleads for public assistance in locating Chance Englebert

Family members of Chance Englebert joined law enforcement during an afternoon update on the search for the missing 25-year-old Moorcroft, Wyoming man last seen in Gering on Saturday.

Chance’s mother, father, brother, wife, son and others were back in Gering to help spread the word that they miss him and are praying for his safe return.

“We just ask anybody to send any information. Somebody had to see something and know something,” said mother Dawn Englebert, who was fighting back tears. “This just isn’t Chance, he isn’t like this.”

If you have any information on Chance Englebert’s whereabouts, please contact 308-436 -5088. You can watch the full press conference below: