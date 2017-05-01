“Farm Succession” is the topic for ‘Rural Radio Forum’ program on Tuesday May 2nd

Listeners on the Rural Radio Network will have an opportunity to learn more about the transfer of the farm or ranch to the next generation or someone just starting out. “Farm Succession Planning” is the topic of the upcoming “Rural Radio Forum” program that will air live on Tuesday May 2, 2017 at 3:20pm CT /2:20pm MT on KRVN 880 AM & 106.9 FM; KNEB 960 AM & 100.3 FM; KTIC 840 AM & 98.3 FM; KNCY 1600 AM & 105.5 FM.

KRVN Farm Director Joe Gangwish will host the program with Nebraska Extension Educator Allan Vyhnalek as our guest. Vyhnalek’s focus is in the area of Farm Management and Ag Economics. He provides programming in Ag Marketing, Farm Leases, Landlord/Tenant Relationships, Farm Transition, and Estate Planning. His work has taken him to all areas of the state in the last couple of years.

Rural citizens have much at stake in the challenges on the farm and ranch…the weakening economy, threatening trade and tax policy, over-reaching laws, regulations. The Rural Radio Network takes the next proactive step in addressing important issues with the “Rural Radio Forum”. Future “Rural Radio Forum” programs are being planned, all involving interviews of experts on issues affecting rural Nebraskans while taking questions to get real answers to your concerns. Questions in advance can be submitted on Twitter @ruralradionet or using the “Open Mic” feature on the KRVN app.