Farmer’s Cooperative announces expansion and renovations

HEMINGFORD – Farmer’s Cooperative Elevator Company in Hemingford has announced three capital projects of more than $3,400,000 to be done this spring and summer.

The first project will be an expansion at the Mirage Flats facility.

“We built two initial bins and a leg in 2013 and we’ve consistently exceeded our capacity there and had to transfer corn to Hemingford or put it on the ground,” said Bart Moseman, Farmer’s Coop, grain division manager and interim general manager. “Just to keep it open for our customers, so we decided to expand that facility.”

Farmer’s Coop will be building two additional storage bins at the Mirage Flats facility. The new bins will have a combined storage capacity of 670,000 bushels. This will increase capacity from 620,000 bushels to a total of 1,290,000 that will be available for this fall’s harvest.

The second project is an addition of a new grain dump pit and loadout at the Magowen elevator in Gordon which is on the west side of main street.

“It’s an old elevator built back in the 40s and 50s when just single axle trucks would come in,” Moseman said. “We can’t pull a semi all the way through so the new grain dump will be adjacent to it and it will be nicer for our customers to drive on through and we won’t have to stop traffic on the street to back up trucks anymore.”

The new pit will be enclosed and located directly south of the elevator house. After weighing in trucks will be routed around the west end of the feed mill onto the pit. New loadout bins will be above the dump pit making for fast and efficient grain dumping and grain loadout.

He added they anticipate to be able to use the new pit/loadout for this year’s wheat harvest.

The final project is the painting of the elevator on the east side of main street in Gordon. Last year the elevator underwent a major patch and repair of the concrete and now it’s ready for a paint job.

“The paint will have more than just an aesthetic purpose as it will seal and help protect existing concrete and repaired or patched concrete,” Moseman said.

Contractors on the various projects include Triangle Electric of Alliance; R&C Welding of Gering, Paul Reed Construction of Gering; Buettner Construction of Hay Springs; and Drake Inc. of Waco.

“Farmer’s Cooperative is proud to have a sound balance sheet and strong financials to fund these projects to better serve our patrons,” Moseman said.