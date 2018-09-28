Farmers Union and Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska​ ​support Sen. Bob Krist

Leaders from two of Nebraska’s largest agriculture organizations announced yesterday they’re supporting State Senator Bob Krist for governor.

The Nebraska Farmer’s Union and the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska both cited Governor Pete Ricketts’ failure to adequately address property tax relief.

John Hanson, president of the Farmers’ Union says Governor Ricketts has focused on corporate income tax cuts…not property tax relief.

Before the endorsements were announced, Hanson said we need to look at the state’s tax system and revenue streams, and make the changes in the K-12 funding formula to provide property tax relief.

Al Davis, treasurer of ICON, says Nebraska farmers and ranchers pay the nation’s highest property taxes on a per capita basis.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau supports Ricketts