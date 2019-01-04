Fatal Crash Near Wheatland on Wednesday

A 21 year old Washington man was killed in an accident on I-25 near Wheatland on Wednesday morning.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision near Wheatland on I-25 around 10:20 Wednesday morning.

A 2004 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on I-25 when the driver heard a strange noise coming from the vehicle.

The driver pulled to the emergency shoulder to investigate the noise.

The front seat passenger, who was the registered owner, exited the vehicle.

While the passenger was standing in front of the Toyota, a farm tractor hauling hay collided with the stopped vehicle in the emergency lane.

The farm tractor came to a stop partially blocking the northbound lanes of the interstate.

The driver of the farm tractor backed up to clear the interstate and struck the passenger of the Toyota, who was identified as 21 year old John Steele of Lacy, Washington.

Steele succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver and other passengers in the Toyota were all restrained and did not sustain any injuries.

The driver of the farm tractor, a Wheatland resident, and was not injured.

This was the 1st fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2019.