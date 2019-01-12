Fatal crash north of Cheyenne claims lives of two Lyman residents

Three people have died- including two from Lyman- following a Friday afternoon crash north of Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says that troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crashbin US 85 north of Cheyenne shortly before 5 p.m.

A 1996 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on US 85 when the vehicle crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country.

The driver of the Chrysler has been identified as 26-year-old Lyman, Nebraska resident Miguel Cruz. The passenger has been identified as 29-year-old Lyman, Nebraska resident Selena Cruz. The driver and passenger were both wearing seatbelts and succumbed to injuries sustained at the crash.

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 44-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Lila Mikesell. Mikesell was not wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Reckless driving and impairment are being investigated on the part of Mikesell as contributing factors.

This is the 5th, 6th, and 7th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2019.