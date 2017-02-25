Father and son get set to open distillery in Scottsbluff

If all goes well, Great Plains Distillery in Scottsbluff will begin pouring its spirits made almost entirely from local crops by May.

The father and son owned distillery has been under construction for the past couple of years and after a lot of work and learning the distillery trade, the duo are almost ready to open.

Master Distiller and co-owner Phillip Mitchell, became interested in making his own whiskey after visiting other distilleries.

“I liked what they did and started learning the process and what they could do with local ingredients,” he said. “I do some farming and thought I could make my own hooch, but that’s not legal.”

Instead he went to distillery school in Boulder, Colo. and practiced with other distillers to make his own recipes.

“We decided to dive into it and after two years have our TBB (Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau) license and stuff and will go to Lincoln in March to visit the liquor commission,” Mitchell said.

The business will then need to have the building inspected and then they will begin making spirits for distribution.

The distillery will be using local produce including Mitchell’s own corn and rye and barley supplied from local farmers and even molasses from Western Sugar, for a liqueur.

While whiskey is the goal, the team will start with beverages, which don’t have to be aged first.

“We’re going to start with Vodka, first, then moonshine, liqueur, rum and then finally whiskey,” said Austin Propp, co-owner and marketing and sales for Great Plains Distillery.

He added his brother is creating their labels for the bottles, which will all have a western theme.

“We want the labels to have a modern kick with a western theme. Right now we have Landmark Whiskey and Land Pirate for the rum,” Propp said. “We’re still kicking around names for the vodka, dad likes Vamoose, but we’ll see.”

Both would like the labels to tell some of the history of the Nebraska Plains.

Initially, the distillery, on Railway Street in Scottsbluff (the old Culligan building) won’t be open to the public, but the product will be available from its local distributor to local retailers.

Eventually, they would like to have a small tasting room, where there will be a variety of the distilleries product and craft cocktails.

“I really like making the mash and product” Mitchell said. “I really want to make something very good, for people to appreciate that’s locally grown and hopefully we’ll be up and running in the next couple of months.”