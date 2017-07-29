class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250724 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Federal charges filed in Nebraska against AK-47 bandit

BY Kevin Mooney | July 29, 2017
Federal charges have been filed in Nebraska against a man suspected of being the “AK-47 bandit,” accused of robbing banks in five states.

Richard Gathercole is accused of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms in a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Lincoln. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

FBI officials believe Gathercole is “the AK-47 bandit,” who’s robbed banks in California, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington.
Court documents say Gathercole was arrested June 20 near Lexington, Nebraska. A sheriff’s deputy had spotted a pickup there that Kansas authorities had reported stolen by a man who fired at but missed a state trooper.

