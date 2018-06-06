class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315615 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Federal grant for the Heartland Expressway “welcome news”

BY Kevin Mooney | June 6, 2018
Home News Regional News
Federal grant for the Heartland Expressway “welcome news”

the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Nebraska will receive an $18.3 million “Infrastructure For Rebuilding America” grant for the Heartland Expressway.

Daniel Bennett, a member of the Heartland Expressway Board of Directors, told KNEB News he welcomed the news.

Bennet said, ” It is definitely good news when we get additional funding for the Expressway.  Having a  diversified source of money is always welcome  especially with the condition the state budget is in.” .

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will receive funds to convert an approximately 14.6-mile segment of US 385 from the existing two-lane highway into a four-lane divided highway. Bennett says the segment is from the Box Butte County line to Angora.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments