Federal grant for the Heartland Expressway “welcome news”

the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Nebraska will receive an $18.3 million “Infrastructure For Rebuilding America” grant for the Heartland Expressway.

Daniel Bennett, a member of the Heartland Expressway Board of Directors, told KNEB News he welcomed the news.

Bennet said, ” It is definitely good news when we get additional funding for the Expressway. Having a diversified source of money is always welcome especially with the condition the state budget is in.” .

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will receive funds to convert an approximately 14.6-mile segment of US 385 from the existing two-lane highway into a four-lane divided highway. Bennett says the segment is from the Box Butte County line to Angora.