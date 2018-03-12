Federal inmate being housed in Gering now facing Wyoming counts

An inmate at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center is facing extradition proceedings today after he was served with a Wyoming warrant this past weekend charging him with hauling 16 pounds of methamphetamine in a spare tire of the vehicle he was driving.

Omar Bueno Aguilar had been a federal inmate at the detention center, but now faces the Wyoming charges after federal charges were dropped.

The charges in Albany County, Wyoming maintain Aguilar and a passenger were extremely nervous when stopped for a traffic violation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and their stories about renting the car were inconsistent with the actual agreement. After both men gave consent to search the vehicle the 15 bundles of methamphetamine were found in a spare tire that had a “thunking” sound when it was dropped.

Aguilar is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.