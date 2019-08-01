class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399050 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Federal Investigators Release Eyewitness Accounts of Chadron Plane Crash

BY Associated Press | August 1, 2019
Home News Regional News
Federal Investigators Release Eyewitness Accounts of Chadron Plane Crash
Courtesy Photo, John Sidle, Civil Air Patrol

A preliminary report from the federal aviation safety officials did not list a cause of a small plane crash in western Nebraska last week that killed three people.

The report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did relay what two witnesses to the crash saw. One witness, located at the Chadron airport, told officials he saw the plane as it was preparing to land suddenly drop nose-down behind a tree line. Another witness just northeast of the crash said she heard the plane sputter, as though it was losing power, before the crash.

The July 24 crash killed 25-year-old Duncan Brown, of Forestville, California, and his parents, 61-year-old Damon Brown and 68-year-old Sarah Brown, both of Sebastopol, California.

The flight originated at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and was destined for Chadron.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments