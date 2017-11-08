Feedlot fire destroys feed-truck, shop and tractor

A Tuesday afternoon fire causes tens of thousands of damage on a feedlot north of Henry.

Mike Lindquist, his daughter Heather Martin and her husband Jeff operate Lindy Livestock and Feeding, which is located approximately six miles north of Henry and one mile east of the Wyoming border.

Jeff tells KNEB News around 3:30 p.m. he had parked the feed-truck in the shop, and a short while later smoke was coming out of the shop. He was able to hop into a payloader and pull the engulfed truck out as flames began to climb the walls of the building.

Fire crews from Minatare, Lyman and Henry were called out to help combat the blaze, and were on scene until about 9 p.m. Roosevelt Public Power District was also on scene to help restore power.

Martin says the feed-truck, shop and a tractor were destroyed, they lost a lot of tools, as well as a large amount of hay. Fortunately, their home- which is also on the property- was not affected by the fire.

The Martin’s say they have roughly 3,800 head of cattle in their feedlot, so they are now putting in overtime to feed and water the cattle and keep their operation going.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but Jeff believes it could have started with an electrical problem in the shop. He says there were no apparent issues with the truck before the fire started.

The Martin’s are now waiting on their insurance company to assess the damage before they can replace the items that were lost in the fire.

You can listen to Jeff’s first hand account of the fire below: