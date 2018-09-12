Feud between business partners leads to aggravated assault arrest

A Tuesday afternoon disturbance in Gering leads to the arrest of a 53-year-old Scottsbluff man.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence for a fight that had happened, and made contact with a man that was bleeding from his forehead and mouth. The victim said he and his business partner- Skylur Nelson- were arguing over who was the boss of the business. At that point, Nelson reportedly struck the victim in the face with a four foot long metal pipe that weighed approximately 70 pounds.

The victim was transported to Regional West, and later in the evening deputies located Nelson and arrested him on a charge of Aggravated Assault. He is being held on a $25, 000 bond and will make his first appearance on the charge at 1:30 p.m. in Scotts Bluff County Court.