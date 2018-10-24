FFA builds Nebraska leaders

Nebraska agriculture takes to the national stage this week in Indianapolis and the NCTA Aggies will be there among an anticipated 63,000 participants.

Three staff representing the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture are among the throngs of agricultural enthusiasts at the 91st Annual National FFA Convention and Expo which runs Oct. 24-27

What an amazing opportunity for those aboard the 10 busloads of FFA students and advisors from many Nebraska high schools. The annual trek also includes families and individuals going separately.

NCTA recruiters Emily Griffiths and Juliana Kroeger, and Admissions Coordinator Tina Smith drove to Indiana on Monday to set up the college’s display in the expo hall. NCTA will showcase its academics and career development to FFA members, their families and even some international partners.

Visitors to the National Expo can see visit NCTA at Booth #2387, near Hall F on:

Wednesday, October 24th: 12-5 p.m.

Thursday, October 25th: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, October 26th: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

We look forward to this incredible outreach telling about NCTA’s high-quality and low-cost education. If they don’t already know of NCTA, FFA students learn of our top national rankings in workforce development and the success of NCTA graduates.

Nationally and in Nebraska, FFA, along with that of the University of Nebraska’s 4-H program, is an outstanding training pathway for agricultural leaders.

At NCTA, a combined collegiate 4-H and FFA club provides students with exciting opportunities through career and leadership programs.

We know FFA is key to developing the early drive and potential for middle school students to explore and broaden their career interests and knowledge base.

During a 5- or 6-year career in FFA, members often become chapter, school and community leaders. They learn organizational, communication and leadership skills, and develop strong personal traits including honesty, responsibility, civility, ethics, and integrity.

Organizations such as FFA and 4-H keep young people motivated and engaged in learning. An academic curriculum becomes more meaningful and effective when it is taught through youth activities.

We value FFA and 4-H members in our NCTA classrooms, clubs and academic enhancement teams. And, we are confident that when these students go on for more opportunities in higher education or submit applications to employers, they will be outstanding students and employees.

NCTA grows FFA teachers

One of the more recent highlights in the 105-year history of our agricultural campus (55 years as a high school, then becoming a college in 1965), is an academic major focused on building teachers.

Students can design their associate of science degree at NCTA with an option in agricultural education and then transfer to a four-year institution to become Ag Ed teachers and FFA advisors.

Currently, 10 students teaching as fulltime educators or student teachers in Nebraska classrooms are NCTA graduates.

And, with strong demand to hire Ag Ed teachers through Nebraska’s high schools, NCTA is growing its Ag Ed program in cooperation with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

Dr. Doug Smith, chair of NCTA Animal Science and Ag Ed Division, is a professor of practice with CASNR’s Agricultural Leadership, Education, & Communication.

NCTA students receive American Farmer degree

Ten current NCTA students will be receiving the American Farmer degree, one of FFA’s highest honors.

If not able to attend the Saturday morning ceremony, their high school chapter can accept their award.

Congratulations to these 10 Aggies, and to all FFA students, families and the chapters who are contributing to a better America.

The 2018 FFA theme of “Just One” signifies that the aspirations of one in a blue coat will greatly affect his or her own life but that of many others.