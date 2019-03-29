FFA scholarship fund to benefit from weekend concert at EWC

FFA Student scholarships at Eastern Wyoming College will benefit this weekend in Torrington, as the Bar J Wranglers are in concert Sunday at 2 p.m. at the EWC Fine Arts Auditorium.

EWC Institutional Development Director John Hansen says the group that has traveled nationwide with such performers as Randy Travis and Sons of the Pioneers will bring their own blend of country music and western ranch humor. “They have songs that will really relate to people, not only in Wyoming but also in Nebraska,” says Hansen. “It’s really about that rural way of life, they mix things together, they interact with the crowd, so it’s not just going to listen to a concert. It’s something that you can laugh and your whole family can enjoy.”

General admission tickets are $20. Premier tickets are $50 and include premium seating and a reception with the group prior to the concert.

Tickets are available online at the EWC website, as well as from EWC offices of Development and Community Education, and at a number of sponsor locations.