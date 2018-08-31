Fiber cut still impacting phone and internet service in region

A major tele-communication fiber cable cut in eastern Nebraska has created a variety of telephone issues in this area.

Long distance phone calls are sporadically failing…some are completed…some get re-routed and others simply do not go all the way through.

The Scotts Bluff County Communications Center has activated a back up system that is helping keep basic services on line and Emergency 911 services have remained on line with no interruption. The Communications Center can receive non-emergency calls on their administrative lines but they cannot call out or transfer calls.

Communications Center Director Ray Richards says Regional West and local ambulance service remain connected with a network radio system. Richards says in the commercial sector some banks and other businesses are also reporting telephone problems and Century Link and ALLO are experiencing trouble.

Richards says the Nebraska Public Service Commission has told him this morning technicians are still working to repair the cut.