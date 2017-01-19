Fifteen felony sexual assault charges filed against golf coach

Former Scottsbluff Girls Golf Coach Mike Klein has been charged with 15 felony counts of sexual assault of a minor concerning inappropriate touching and sexual contact with two members of his golf teams. The 61 year old is also charged with five counts of third degree sexual assault, a class one misdemeanor.

Court documents say the activity occurred between November of 2007 and November of 2010 at various locations with the one victim. The second round of alleged sexual assaults occurred between October 2015 and July of 2016 with the second victim. Ten counts have been filed regarding each victim, with the misdemeanor charges regarding the second girl.

The documents indicate the situations started as hugging and then moved on to more physical contact. The locations where the alleged assaults occurred included at practice facilities, Klein’s house, a victim’s home, out of town tournaments and in rural areas. Police were notified of the first situation in September of this year after Superintendent Rick Myles received a letter indicating a Facebook post might involve Klein.

The documents indicate the victim felt it would be difficult to come forward because of the support Klein had in the community, but decided to talk to police because of a potential second victim and the risk to other victims. The documents indicate the second victim came forward in the latter half of 2016.

A warrant for his arrest was signed on Thursday afternoon. Bond has been set at $1 million cash.