Filibuster kills Nebraska online sales tax measure

A bill intended to help the state collect more online

sales tax revenue has stalled in the Nebraska Legislature.

Supporters failed Thursday to overcome a legislative filibuster. Opponents argued the state should wait for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could determine whether states can levy such taxes. A decision is expected in June.

Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse says he introduced the bill to level the playing field between out-of-state online companies and brick-and-mortar businesses in Nebraska. Local business groups endorsed the proposal, but Gov. Pete Ricketts voiced opposition.