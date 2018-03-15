class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297599 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Filibuster kills Nebraska online sales tax measure

BY Associated Press | March 15, 2018
A bill intended to help the state collect more online
sales tax revenue has stalled in the Nebraska Legislature.

Supporters failed Thursday to overcome a legislative filibuster. Opponents argued the state should wait for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could determine whether states can levy such taxes. A decision is expected in June.

Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse says he introduced the bill to level the playing field between out-of-state online companies and brick-and-mortar businesses in Nebraska. Local business groups endorsed the proposal, but Gov. Pete Ricketts voiced opposition.

