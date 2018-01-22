Filmmaker: Dishong documentary has all the pieces now; expects 2019 premiere

Friday, January 19th marked the end of longtime local TV anchor Jerry Dishong’s monumental career. On set for his last broadcast was filmmaker Mark Meisenheimer, who has been working on Dishong’s documentary for the past 11 years.

Meisenheimer says there have been multiple times throughout the decade-long process where the film could have been completed. However he said the story needed time to breathe, and in turn- it continued to evolve.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with the documentarian, who provided an update on the film and when the public can expect to see the finished product.