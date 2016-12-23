Final centennial celebration at Agate will be annual Boxing Day open house

This year marks the 18th annual Boxing Day Open House at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument and is the final celebration that Agate Fossil Beds has planned for the National Park Service Centennial.

The open house is Monday, December 26th, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. with the visitor center open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. In the spirit of giving, please bring canned goods for distribution to local food pantries to help restock after the holidays.

Agate Springs Ranch was the site of many gatherings; paleontologists, American Indians, friends and neighbors all found their way to the ranch on the Niobrara River. This year on Boxing Day, relax with the staff at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, enjoy refreshments provided by Oregon Trail Museum Association, visit with friends from near and far, make an ornament for future holiday celebrations and listen to Nebraska Humanities musician, David Seay, at 1:00 p.m. The Artist-in-Resident Art Gallery will be open and available throughout the day.

Nebraska Humanities musician David Seay will be presenting “Nebraska Territory Stories.” This upbeat presentation of folk music that existed at the time Nebraska became a state in 1867 will delight both kids and adults. Between tunes he discusses how these songs provide glimpses into history by telling stories of life during the 13 years before Nebraska statehood. Instruments featured are banjo, harmonica, whistles, mountain dulcimer, mandolin, and guitar, all of which are descended from instruments available at that time.

Seay, originally from Alabama, sings, plays over a dozen instruments, teaches private music lessons, and conducts musical workshops, most notably in harmonica. Combining his passions for music, history, and storytelling, Seay has presented Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau programs since 1997. He is a master artist with the Nebraska Arts Council’s Artist in Schools/Communities Residency Program and has been conducting residencies for over 30 years. He and his wife, Deborah Greenblatt, are active participants in the Nebraska Arts Council’s Nebraska Touring Program. They live in the old Avoca, Nebraska school building where they teach private music lessons and operate a desktop music publishing business featuring arrangements by Debby.

Boxing Day, an official British holiday, is observed in Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia on December 26th. Dorothy Meade, granddaughter of James Cook of the Agate Springs Ranch, and her husband, Grayson, lived in Canada and adopted this holiday. During the late 1970s and ‘80s, while living at the ranch, the Meades hosted an annual Boxing Day gathering. They invited their neighbors, relatives and friends to enjoy a relaxing afternoon and served homemade wines, cheese and crackers. This afternoon of socialization brought the Christmas season to a pleasant close. The park adopted the Boxing Day tradition eighteen years ago and includes a native Ponderosa pine tree donated by a rancher from the Pine Ridge that is decorated with natural items and homemade decorations.

Although this is the final Centennial celebration of 2016, Agate Fossil Beds National Monument and national parks, monuments, and historic sites all over the country will be looking forward to the next 100 years of protection of and education about these special places. Watch for events in 2017 that are in the planning stages; one highlighted event is the August 21st eclipse that will be very visible from the park.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located just 22 miles south of Harrison, Nebraska or 34 miles north of Mitchell, Nebraska, on State Highway 29, then east on River Road for three miles to the visitor center. Admission is free. The visitor center is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The park’s two trails are open from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to www.nps.gov/agfo or visit Agate Fossil Beds on Facebook and Twitter.