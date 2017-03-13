Final Cobblestone Hotel agreements to be considered Monday by Gering council

The Gering city council Monday evening will consider finalizing redevelopment plans and agreements for the proposed Cobblestone Hotel at 10th and M Streets.

City Engineer Paul Snarr says the agreements outline the obligations of the developer Gering Hospitality Group, LLC and the city, including up to approximately $900,000 in tax in increment financing over 15 years for public infrastructure associated with the project.

Snarr said the improvements eligible for TIF include a planned new water line at M and 9th Streets, a sanitary sewer line, the hotel parking lot which will also be available for public parking and curb and gutter.

The city of Gering’s on-kind and monetary involvement in the hotel is approximately $2.3 million. Snarr says the general contractor Bri-Mark Builders has begun soliciting bids for electrical, plumbing and mechanical work from local contractors, so the public should see construction starting very soon.