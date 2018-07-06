class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321820 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | July 6, 2018
Final day for Cornhusker State games registration is Friday

If you want to participate in the Corhusker State games later this month, the deadline to register for most sports is today (Friday).

Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director Dave Mlnarik says you have until 11:59 to get that done. People can register and entry forms can be downloaded online at cornhuskerstategames.com or people can call 402-471-2544 to have a registration form faxed or emailed to them.

Mlnarnik  says there will be 68 different sports in the competition and most of the events will take place from July 20th to July 29th., A few begin as early as July 15th.

The competition is at various locations in Lincoln and Omaha.

 

 

 

